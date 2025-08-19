Apple TV+ sets debut date for Palm Royale season 2

Image: Apple

Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern’s Apple TV+ series Palm Royale returns with its second season on November 12th.

Set in high society Palm Beach, the series follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown.

She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town.

Written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the series also stars Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber and Carol Burnett.

Season one received 11 Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.