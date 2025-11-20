Doctor Who The Wheel in Space is getting an LP release

The complete full-cast soundtrack of the ‘lost’ 1968 Doctor Who story The Wheel in Space is coming to vinyl on 13th February 2026.

Released by the BBC’s Demon Records, the release features all six episodes with linking narration by Wendy Padbury who debuted in the story as Zoe Herriot, the Doctor’s new companion.

When the Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and Jamie (Frazer Hines) are rescued by the crew of the Wheel space station, they uncover the Cybermen’s plot to invade Earth with the help of deadly Cybermat servants.

Written by David Whitaker from a story by Kit Pedler, and directed by Tristan de Vere Cole, only two episodes are known to exist on film.

However all six survive as sound recordings, complete with incidental music and the BBC Radiophonic Workshop’s familiar Doctor Who theme music.

The three ‘Bernalium Blue’ coloured 12” discs are housed in inner sleeves with vintage TV guide-style listings for each episode.