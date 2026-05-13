Marquee TV to stream new Leonard Cohen feature documentary

A new feature documentary marking the 10th anniversary of Leonard Cohen’s passing is to air on Marquee TV, the streaming service which brings performances from some of the world’s leading arts venues and organisations into the home.

Available from May 20th, Leonard Cohen: If It Be Your Will follows Adam Cohen as he carries out his father’s final instructions and curates a landmark memorial concert in Montreal.

In addition to archival footage and interviews with Leonard Cohen, the film features contributions from cultural icons including Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Willie Nelson, Celine Dion, Peter Gabriel, Courtney Love, k.d. lang, Judy Collins and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

In the documentary, Adam Cohen recalls: “My father was so sharp and lucid right to the end.

“I remember one time he pulled me aside and he said ‘this is going to sound morbid, but when I go, I want you to put me in a pine box next to my mother and my father in Montreal.

“I want you to have a ceremony in LA with just family and friends, keep it small. And if you want to do something bigger: do it in Montreal.’”

Cecilia Beacon, VP of Content & Marketing at Marquee TV said: “Leonard Cohen was a singular artist whose words and music continue to resonate deeply across generations.

“We are proud to present this moving celebration of his legacy to audiences in the UK, US and New Zealand for the first time. If It Be Your Will is a powerful reminder of how profoundly songwriters like Cohen shape our cultural landscape.”