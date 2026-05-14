BBC revives radio’s Short Cuts two years after axing it

The series will stream in the UK on BBC Sounds

The BBC has reversed its decision to axe the Short Cuts radio documentary series after securing a co-production deal with Canadian broadcaster CBC and Australia’s ABC.

Original host Josie Long is returning for the new series which is being produced by Falling Tree Productions, the UK production company which created the show.

The show, which first debuted in 2012 and aired its final episode in last January, will be available on BBC Radio 4, CBC Radio, ABC Radio, the catch-up services BBC Sounds, CBC Listen, ABC listen, and through popular podcast platforms.

Long said: “I can’t wait to start making Short Cuts again.“It’s been the joy and privilege of my career to present this series!

“There are so many new ideas, voices and ways of making things in sound to discover – I’m proud to be a part of a show that is dedicated to helping bring these into the world.”

Mohit Bakaya, Director of Speech and Controller of BBC Radio 4, commented: “I’m delighted that the BBC is partnering with CBC and ABC to bring Short Cuts back, not only to its existing loyal fanbase but also to new listeners around the world.

“It’s a powerful example of how public broadcasters can join forces to champion distinctive audio, and a brilliant addition to the opportunities Radio 4 already offers to emerging producers to help them develop their craft.”