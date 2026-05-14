The Tardis lands on AMC+ as US streamer bags Doctor Who’s 2005–22 run

The complete 2005 – 2022 run of Doctor Who, which spans the show’s revival with Christopher Eccleston and concludes with Jodie Whittaker’s era, will be available for US audiences to stream on AMC+ from June 11th.

In total fans will be able to re-watch 175 episodes including 13 seasons and specials of one of the BBC sci-fi hit.

“Doctor Who strengthens AMC+’s position as a destination for premium genre storytelling – curated franchises defined by iconic worlds, passionate fan bases and enduring cultural impact,” said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of AMC Global Media’s linear and streaming products.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Whoniverse into our home of fandoms, giving longtime fans a reason to return while inviting new audiences to discover one of television’s most beloved franchises.”