BBC expands subscription news service to Canada

The BBC is expanding its subscription news service to Canada this summer following a “successful” launch in the US last year.

Much of the BBC.com website and the BBC App will be placed behind a paywall, with visitors needing a subscription to unlock most news stories, in‑depth features, documentaries, podcasts, the BBC News channel livestream and exclusive newsletters.

Users who choose not to subscribe be limited to a selection of free content, including curated global breaking news stories, BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service radio livestreams and BBC World Service Languages sites.

An introductory offer of CAN$69.99 per year, or CAN$12.59 per month, will be available.

Outside the UK responsibility for the BBC’s website rests with its BBC Studios commercial arm which has so far relied on advertising and sponsorship to fund the site’s operations.

Advertising also plays on the international version of the BBC News Channel, with its presence masked from UK viewers by short ‘today in history’ style features and trailers for the BBC’s UK services.

UK Licence Fee payers travelling to the US or Canada can access their usual content via the BBC News app, as long as they’ve downloaded the latest version before travelling.

Tara Maitra, President of Commercial News at BBC Studios, said: “The early success of our pay model offering reinforces the strong appetite for BBC’s brand of trusted, high-quality journalism and storytelling.

“Expanding the offering to Canada allows us to bring even more value to audiences who are already deeply engaged with BBC.com through exclusive content and in-depth reporting that helps people understand not just what’s happening in the world, but why it matters.”

Jonathan Munro, CEO, BBC News and Current Affairs, added: “As audiences navigate global uncertainty and an ever-growing stream of disinformation, BBC News offers audiences in Canada independent news they can trust alongside current affairs that will inspire and inform.

“We’re keen to grow our audience in Canada and bring them more value from the BBC.”