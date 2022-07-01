Watch Gabriel Byrne in trailer for Death of a Ladies’ Man 

Gabriel Byrne’s Death of a Ladies’ Man will be available through digital stores from July 25ththrough Blue Finch Film Releasing.

The film tells the story of the womanising poetry professor, Samuel O’Shea (Gabriel Byrne) who spirals when realises that he is suffering from hallucinations: Frankenstein sidles to the bar; strangers sing and dance to Leonard Cohen tunes; and his father Ben O’Shea (Brian Gleeson), who died when Samuel was just a boy, pops in for chats.

Unsure on his next step, Samuel journeys to remote Ireland to stay in his old family home. As he finds peace in the calm of the Irish countryside and begins work on his final novel, he unexpectedly meets an exuberant woman (Jessica Paré) who shows him it’s never too late to find love.

Inspired by the work of Leonard Cohen, and set to some of his most beloved music, Death of a Ladies’ Man is from the producers of Brooklyn and Once and stars Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects, Miller’s Crossing), Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread, Frank of Ireland), Jessica Paré (Mad Men, Brooklyn) and Antoine Olivier Pilon (Mommy)