EE revamps its pay as you go mobile plans

EE has revamped its 30-day pay as you go plans which now include a ‘Data Parachute’ which automatically users with 1GB of free data if they run out unexpectedly.

The network says the new feature “helps customers stay connected, whether to keep in touch with friends and loved ones or use Maps to get home, giving them a little extra breathing room until they can top up.

Plans start from £10 and also include benefits such as the ability to carry over any unused data to the following month plus extra data added to their allowances every two plan purchases.

Those looking to make further savings can get an extra 10% off their plan by signing up for recurring card payments.