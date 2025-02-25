Martin Compston joins Jing Lusi for second season of Red Eye

Martin Compston has joined the cast of ITV’s conspiracy thriller series Red Eye for the show’s second season.

He joins returning season one stars Jing Lusi (DS Hana Li), Lesley Sharp (Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney) and Jemma Moore (journalist Jess Li).

The show’s first season launched last year with audiences in excess of 8 million viewers and 29.3m streams on ITVX, making it one of ITV’s top ten dramas of 2024.

Red Eye 2 consists of six new episodes written and created by Peter A Dowling, with Jingan Young returning to write an episode.

Jing Lusi commented: “I’m incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston.”

Martin Compston added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride.”

The drama is produced by Wales based independent production company Bad Wolf and commissioned by ITV’s Polly Hill.

Julie Gardner and Lachlan MacKinnon of Bad Wolf said: “Peter A Dowling has again crafted the most intense and ambitious thriller, full of his signature twists and turns.”

“We are incredibly thankful to Polly Hill for recommissioning the show and giving us the chance to again share it with the ITV audience.”