ITV confirms return date for Red Eye

Picture shows Martin Compston as RSO Brody and Jing Lusi as DS Hanah Li. Image: ITV

Series 2 of Red Eye will debut on New Year’s Day on ITV and ITVX when Jing Lusi’s DS Hana Li will be faced with an all-new conspiracy unfolding within the US Embassy in London.

As previously announced, Lusi is joined by Sharp and Jemma Moore who reprise their roles as Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and journalist Jess Li, plus Martin Compston.

This time around celebrations to mark the appointment of a new US Ambassador to London are shattered when a caller threatens to blow a British plane out of the sky if anyone leaves.

With the embassy in lockdown, it’s not long before the murders begin – landing Hana Li in a political and jurisdictional nightmare.

Forced to team up with former colleague and Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody (Compston), Hana has to see her way past her distrust of him and focus on the investigation because this time it’s personal – The plane that will be blown up is a government jet and Madeline Delaney is onboard.



With a killer wreaking havoc inside the Embassy and evading them at every turn, Hana and Brody must discover who is behind the plot before time runs out for the hostages within the Embassy and the passengers on board Delaney’s plane.

Produced by Bad Wolf, the drama’s first season was one of ITV’s biggest of the year with an audiences of over 8 million viewers and 29.3m streams on ITVX.

Viewers in Scotland will be able to watch on STV and STV Player.