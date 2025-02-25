Eureka confirms new Laurel & Hardy shorts collection

Ten newly restored silent Laurel & Hardy shorts are getting a Blu-ray release as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.
Available from April 14th, Laurel & Hardy: The Silent Years (1928) includes: Leave ‘em Laughing, The Finishing Touch, From Soup to Nuts, You’re Darn Tootin’, Their Purple Moment, Should Married Men Go Home?, Early to Bed, Two Tars, Habeas Corpus and We Faw Down.
It also contains the following special features:
- Scores by a variety of silent film composers
- Brand new audio commentaries by film historian and writer David Kalat, Patrick Vasey, (editor of The Laurel & Hardy Magazine and host of The Laurel & Hardy Podcast), film writer Chris Seguin, Kyp Harness (The Art of Laurel & Hardy: Graceful Calamity in the Films), Glenn Mitchell (The Laurel & Hardy Encyclopedia) and silent film accompanist Neil Brand
- Alternate Robert Youngson score on The Finishing Touch, newly restored by Stephen C. Horne
- Brand new video essay by David Cairns
- Brand new interview with Neil Brand
- Super 8 presentations of Dizzy Heights, Let ’em Rip, Out of Step and The Car Wreckers
- On Location with Laurel and Hardy – 1928 home movie footage of Laurel and Hardy
- Stills Galleries for each short
- Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring newly written notes on each film by writer and comedian Paul Merton and new essays by silent cinema expert Imogen Sara Smith and film historian Sheldon Hall