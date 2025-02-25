Eureka confirms new Laurel & Hardy shorts collection

Ten newly restored silent Laurel & Hardy shorts are getting a Blu-ray release as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Available from April 14th, Laurel & Hardy: The Silent Years (1928) includes: Leave ‘em Laughing, The Finishing Touch, From Soup to Nuts, You’re Darn Tootin’, Their Purple Moment, Should Married Men Go Home?, Early to Bed, Two Tars, Habeas Corpus and We Faw Down.

It also contains the following special features: