Amazon confirms The Rig will return for second season 

Image: Amazon Studios.

Amazon’s Prime Video has ordered a second season of supernatural thriller The Rig and has confirmed that stars Iain Glen and Martin Compston will be returning for the new episodes.

Also reprising their roles are Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola, and Stuart McQuarrie.

In series two, helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location where new dangers await them.

The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

“The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew,” said Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video.

“We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”

David Macpherson, writer and creator, said: “It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes.

“In Series Two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”