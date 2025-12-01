Mary Berry and famous friends celebrate Christmas in new special

Image: BBC/Sidney Street Productions for Darlow Smithson Productions/Neil Genower

Mary Berry will be joined by a host of famous faces for her new BBC One Christmas special as she celebrates our favourite festive traditions.

From trips to see the Christmas lights, carol concerts and picking the Christmas tree, the celebrated chef will examine some of the most fundamental and enduing aspects of Christmas.

She’ll also be sharing recipes for Pigs in Blankets Cassoulet, Roast King Mushrooms with Chestnut Stuffing, a magnificent Cherry and Lemon Mille Feuille and a grand finale of Pear and Ginger Steamed Pudding.

And along the way she’ll spend time with Gavin & Stacey star Alison Steadman; Olympic sprinter and star of Gladiators, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and broadcaster and presenter Zoe Ball to reflect on the festive season.

The special will be available to watch on iPlayer and BBC One from December 17th.

Dame Mary said: “I’ve had so much fun this year cooking with old and new friends for my series and this Christmas special is the icing on the cake. To have Alison, Harry and Zoe join me to make a range of delicious recipes for all kinds of festive occasions is simply joyful.”

Commissioning Editor, Ceri Aston, added: “Mary Berry continues to wow us with her fail-safe recipes and as always she has neat solutions for a range of Christmas occasions peppered throughout the episode and coupled with her guests, this is a must-see special Christmas treat.”

Executive Producers Kelly Sparks and Karen Ross at Appeal TV/Sidney Street commented: “It wouldn’t be Christmas without our Dame Mary Berry and her sparkling recipes. What a joy it’s been to film her celebrating the nation’s favourite festive traditions with some of our favourite stars.”