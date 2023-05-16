UKTV’s Gold announces two new Murder, They Hope specials 

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas are reuniting for two feature-length Murder, They Hope mysteries, the first of which will air this Christmas with another following next year.

The pair reprise their roles of Gemma and Terry first seen in the 2017 Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit Murder on the Blackpool Express.

The comedy-drama proved an instant hit with viewers of Gold, the BBC-owned subscription channel, which subsequently commissioned follow-ups Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough, followed by two series of Murder, They Hope.

Airing this Christmas, Blood Actually: A ‘Murder, They Hope’ Mystery sees Gemma and Terry once again thrown into the middle of a murderous catastrophe as spend their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Gibson and Vegas will be joined by a host of famous faces including Jane Horrocks, Robert Webb, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Samuel Anderson, Clive Russell and Terry Mynott as they investigate festive-fuelled murders that occur on their Christmas getaway.

Murder, They Hope favourites Lee Mack, Sherrie Hewson and Sarah Hadland are also returning to join in the fun.

Johnny Vegas said: “I’m over the moon to be back again with the crew for these Murder, They Hope specials. To be working with Sian is brilliant and each instalment just keeps getting better. There’s so much for the viewers to look forward to in this one and I’m excited to get cracking”

Sian Gibson added: “So excited to be back with my old mate Johnny Vegas and a hilariously fabulous cast for another instalment of Murder, They Hope. There’s going to be more laughs, dramas and more horrific killing sprees, fun for all the family. Can’t wait to get started.”

Writer and creator Jason Cook said: “I am thrilled to be bringing back Gemma and Terry for Gold and even more excited that we are starting with the holy grail of television: The Christmas Special.

“It’s also hugely exciting that television titans Tiger Aspect are co-producing the show with my new production company Schnoobert Productions. We have crammed as much Christmas into this as possible so I hope it proves to be a (blood soaked) Christmas present that all the family will enjoy watching!”

Operated by the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary, Gold is a subscription channel available to Sky, Virgin Media and NOW Subscribers.