Michelle Pfeiffer’s Oh. What. Fun. hits Prime Video this week

Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz ad Eva Longoria, Prime Video’s original Christmas movie, Oh. What. Fun., debuts this week.

Synopsis

Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire.

But this year, after planning a special outing for her family, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.

The ensemble cast also included Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. is billed as “a spirited holiday comedy that honors and celebrates every overworked holiday host.”

The film will be available to stream from December 3rd.