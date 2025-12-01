F1: The Movie hits Apple TV next week

Apple’s F1: The Movie, the iPhone and iPad maker’s hit movie set in the world of Formula 1, arrives on Apple TV next week (December 12th).

Produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski, the movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes – the sport’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident nearly ended his career.

Thirty years later he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that’s on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back for one last shot by saving the team which also includes hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

As the engines roar Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

F1: The Movie was one of the summer’s biggest cinema hits with a global box office take of $629 million and has proven just as big a hit since being available to buy.