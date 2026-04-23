Nicholas Galitzine leads all-star cast in new Masters of the Universe trailer

Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.

Nicholas Galitzine, Idris Elba, Camila Mendes and Jared Leto bring Mattel’s Masters of the Universe to life in this all-new trailer for the upcoming live action movie from MGM.

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man – the most powerful man in the universe.

The cast also includes Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

Directed by Travis Knight, it’s being released outside the US by Sony Pictures on June 3rd and in the US by Amazon MGM Studios on June 5th.