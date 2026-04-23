Prime Video’s college ice hockey drama Off Campus gets first trailer 

A new trailer has been released for Off Campus, Prime Video’s upcoming series based on the international bestselling book series from New York Times bestselling author Elle Kennedy.

The series follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery – forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with moving into adulthood.

Season One follows the “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.

The show was been created for television by Louisa Levy and will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 13th.



Series regulars include Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.