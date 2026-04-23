New Disney+ UK deal offers savings of up to £5 per month

UK audiences can bag savings of up to £5 per month for three months on the cost of a Disney+ subscription when they sign up by June 5th.

The streaming service is running time-limited deals on all three of its subscription plans – Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium – to all new and returning customers.

Usually costing £5.99 per month, the Standard with Ads plan is currently available for just £3.99, while the cost of a Standard subscription has dropped from £9.99 to £6.99.

The Premium tier, which streams shows and films in up to 4K and includes Dolby Atmos on selected titles, has been cut from £14.99 to £9.99 per month.

Source: Disney+ UK

The savings run for three months from sign-up after which the ongoing cost will return to the chosen plan’s standard, non-discounted, price unless cancelled.

Current and upcoming highlights on the service include season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, the second season of Rivals, the revived Scrubs, Paradise and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

All deals are available directly from disneyplus.com.