Riverdale star Camila Mendes has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel’s live-action feature film Masters of the Universe.

Based on the iconic franchise, the film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and is heading to cinemas worldwide on June 5th 2026.

Mendes has been confirmed to be playing He-Man’s ally Teela.

Plot details for the film, which is being directed by Travis Knight, are being kept under wraps.

Masters of the Universe will be produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.