Metz launches 24” portable TV for streaming apps

German consumer electronics brand Metz has unveiled a 24”, rechargeable, HD Smart TV.

Running on the Google TV platform, the 24MPE7002Z can be used to watch major streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ and YouTube.

Due to its portable nature, the TV has been designed purely as a streaming device and doesn’t support live terrestrial TV channels or related on demand content.

The TV can be powered the mains or its rechargeable battery which can deliver more than three hours of uninterrupted viewing on one charge.

The 24MPE7002Z is available from Euronics stores around the UK and on amazon.co.uk with a SRP of £299.