YouTube app now available on EE TV set top boxes

EE has confirmed that YouTube is coming to its own-brand set top boxes, giving users access to all of the streaming giant’s content including YouTube Premium and YouTube Primetime Channels.

The app will be available for the TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini where it will sit alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW and Apple TV+ in the Featured Apps rail.

YouTube Premium provides ad-free access to content across the YouTube service, the ability to download videos and background playback of videos on mobile devices, plus access to the music streaming service, YouTube Music.

YouTube Primetime Channels allows viewers to browse and watch movies, TV shows and live content from third-party streaming services in the YouTube app.

In addition to its own set top boxes, EE offers TV customers the option of an Apple TV 4K set top box which already has access to YouTube plus apps such as Disney+ and Paramount+ which are not currently available on the ISP’s other boxes.

Alistair Wilson, Partnerships Director at EE, said: “Our new EE TV service offers customers access to the widest choice of the very best TV shows, films and sport available, as we look to provide them with access to the content they love.

“YouTube is the latest partner of ours, and we’re sure that with its the vast library of video and music content now easily accessible via the service, it will prove really popular with customers.”