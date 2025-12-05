Fast & Furious lottery games destined for US and Canada

iGaming specialists Scientific Games has secured an exclusive licensing agreement to bring games featuring the Fast & Furious film franchise to US and Canadian lottery players.

The franchise has spawned 11 films and taken more than US$7 billion worldwide.

Scientific Games says its creative teams are working closely with Universal Products & Experiences to design visually striking retail and digital games that celebrate the franchise’s legacy.

Tina Hoover, VP of Licensing for Scientific Games, said: “Like one of the most iconic lines from the films says, ‘winning is winning,’ we’re thrilled to collaborate with Universal Products & Experiences to deliver games that bring the excitement, intensity and heart of the Fast & Furious franchise to lottery players.”