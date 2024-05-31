BFI Player app now available for Apple TV set top box

A new app for the BFI’s movie subscription and rental service, BFI Player, is now available for the Apple TV set top box.

The service offers a regularly updated library of films in return for a £4.99 per month (or £49 for the year) subscription, including a selection with personal introductions by movie critic Mark Kermode, plus a rental store.

Already available as part of the Apple Channels service, BFI Player is now also available via its own dedicated app which has just arrived in the Apple TV app store.

Apple’s set top boxes offer an easy, advert-free iPad style home page and support apps for all the major UK and global streaming services, including iPlayer, ITVX, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

BFI Player also recently released new apps for Android TV devices and Amazon’s Fire TV range of streaming sticks. New subscribers to the service can benefit from a 14 day free.