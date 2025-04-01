Moonage Pictures joins ITV Studios

ITV has acquired a majority stake in independent production label Moonage Pictures, makers of The Gentlemen and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Established in 2018 by Will Gould, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady, the company will now become part of ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s global production and distribution business.

As part of the acquisition deal, BBC Studios has exited its stake in Moonage but will continue to distribute existing returning series. International distribution of new projects will be handled by ITV Studios.

Julian Bellamy, Managing Director ITV Studios, said: “Will, Matthew and Frith have built a formidable scripted production company with a very strong slate of first class shows ranging from The Gentlemen to A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder.

“They’re an incredibly talented team and we feel incredibly fortunate they’re joining ITV Studios. I can’t wait to work with them.”

Frith Tiplady, Managing Director Moonage Pictures, said: “We’ve loved every minute of the past seven years — collaborating with exceptional writers, directors, and production teams to create work we’re immensely proud of. It’s been a real adventure.

“Now, as Moonage enters its next chapter, we’re thrilled to be joining forces with ITV Studios. This partnership opens up exciting new possibilities, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”