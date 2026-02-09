ITV Studios strikes Love Island deal with RTL Croatia

ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s global production and distribution business, is taking its hit Love Island and Game of Chefs shows to Croatia.

A deal with RTL Croatia will see the 28th local version of the dating show format airing on the channel which will also be home to the seventh international adaptation of Game of Chefs.

Tom Clark, EVP Global Sales & Commercial Strategy at ITV Studios, said: “This deal with RTL Croatia underlines the continued momentum behind Love Island as one of the world’s most powerful reality brands, alongside the distinctive appeal of Game of Chefs.

“Both formats deliver premium entertainment with real audience impact, and Croatia is an exciting new market for them. We’re looking forward to working closely with RTL Croatia to bring two bold, high-energy shows to viewers in 2026.”

Tonko Weissmann, EVP of RTL Croatia said: “RTL Croatia continues its commitment to bringing premium international content to local audiences.

“The acquisition of these formats marks a significant milestone in our strategy to strengthen our linear channels and Voyo streaming platform.”