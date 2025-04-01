Pentland strikes sponsorship deal with TNT Sports

Pentland Brands has become the first-ever sponsor of TNT Sports in a three month deal which see six of its iconic brands featured on the channel’s TV, on-demand and social media platforms.

The tie-up will showcase Pentland’s Berghaus, Canterbury, Ellesse, Endura, Mitre, and Speedo brands across a wide range of TNT Sports’ premium sports content.

Pentland says this is the first time these brands have been part of a channel sponsorship and represents a strategic investment to drive spontaneous brand awareness and audience engagement.

Developed in collaboration with Sky Media, which handles advert sales for the channels, Warner Bros. Discovery and EssenceMediacom North, the campaign will bring Pentland’s brands to life through engaging ‘fandents,’ short fan-fuelled idents capturing the passion of sports fans.

Additionally a 20-second TV ad will run during prime sports programming, while high-impact social media posts across Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels will feature iconic highlights and archive moments, maximising brand visibility.



The sponsorship creative features TNT Sports fans immersed in live sporting action, with tailored straplines aligning each brand to its sporting passion: Mitre with football, Canterbury with rugby, Ellesse with tennis, Endura with cycling, Speedo with swimming and Berghaus with hiking.



Penny Herriman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pentland Brands, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to be the first business to sponsor TNT Sports. Our pioneering brands have a rich legacy in the world of sports and strive to see people move more.

“This partnership places our brands across premium, exclusive content that resonates with an engaged, relevant audience of sports fans and consumers.

“It will drive visibility and connect with them where consideration is high and has impact. This is the first deal of its kind for Pentland Brands, and I look forward to working in partnership with TNT to power our brands and drive fandom.”



Mike Rich, Group SVP Ad-Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe: “We’re delighted to partner with Sky Media and EssenceMediacom to welcome Pentland as the official channel sponsor of TNT Sports.

“TNT Sports promise is to do right by the fans, offering the greatest variety of world-class sport anywhere while telling the stories of the world’s greatest athletes and competitions.

“This sponsorship strategically connects each of Pentland brands with its sporting passion, from football to rugby, tennis to cycling, swimming to hiking… Each of Pentland brands is seamlessly interweaved into our unmissable moments on TNT Sports.”



Karin Seymour, Director of Client and Marketing at Sky Media, added: “Sport is at the heart of UK culture and nothing engages or gets us talking quite like the teams and athletes we passionately follow.

“By harnessing this partnership across their entire portfolio, Pentlands will create meaningful connections between fans and their brands through must-watch, talked-about content.”

