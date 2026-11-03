Tickets go on sale this month for National Theatre revival of West Side Story

Photography by Adam Fussell. Art direction and design by National Theatre Creative Studio

Tickets are set to go on sale next week for a major new National Theatre major revival of the classic Broadway musical, West Side Story.

Running from 5 November 2027 until 12 February 2028, the production will feature Jerome Robbins’ original choreography plus Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s classic music and lyrics.

Julio Monge, artistic collaborator and consultant on Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film adaptation, will reproduce and adapt Robbins’ choreography and the production will be co-directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell who’ll be reuniting after their award-winning production of Death of a Salesman.

As part of its commitment to making theatre accessible to younger audiences, the National Theatre will reserve 10,000 tickets priced from £10-£30 for under-25s.

Tickets will be on general sale from midday on 12 November 2026.

Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of the National Theatre, said: “It is a real honour to be staging this production of West Side Story.

“It’s one of the most iconic musicals of all time and to have Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell at the helm of this large-scale theatrical feat and, using Jerome Robbins’ original choreography, is thrilling.

“We can’t wait to welcome audiences into the National Theatre next winter to enjoy this timeless spectacle of dance, music and drama and I’m especially delighted that we are able to offer 10,000 tickets for under-25s priced from £10 to £30, across the run, to ensure that younger audiences get the opportunity to witness this legendary show.”