HBO Max and TNT Sports extend Biathlon rights

Skydance has extended its UK and European broadcast rights to the Biathlon World Cup and World Championship calendar for at least the next four seasons.

This includes coverage of every World Cup event and World Championships including the next three editions – Otepää, Estonia in 2027; Hochfilzen, Austria in 2028; and Oslo, Norway in 2029 – ahead of coverage of all biathlon taking place at the Olympic Winter Games French Alpes 2030.

Live coverage will be available to UK and Irish viewers on TNT Sports and HBO Max, and through Eurosport and HBO Max in most other European markets.

Additionally the broadcaster’s local web, app and social platforms will support the live coverage with interviews, short competition highlights and other digital content throughout the season.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Rights, Syndication and Commercial Development at Eurosport and TNT Sports, said: “We are passionate about winter sports and have built up decades of experience scaling coverage of the widest range of events to the largest possible audience across the continent.

“We’re delighted to continue in our role as the leading multi-market broadcaster for biathlon – an incredible sport which regularly ranks among our most watched events throughout the winter season.

“We know our biathlon offer can continue to attract even more fans while supporting the growth of the sport.

“Through the powerful combination of showing every major event live, innovative in-app features on HBO Max that are deepening engagement amongst fans, and the much-loved linear coverage on Eurosport and TNT Sports, we will reach every biathlon fan and provide them with the best possible viewing experience, however they are choosing to watch.”

Key dates include: