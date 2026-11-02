Sky News says new website and app to be powered by The Washington Post’s Arc XP

Sky News has confirmed that its new app and website, which are set to launch by the end of 2027, will be powered by Arc XP – a media platform built by The Washington Post and now used by outlets worldwide.

The two companies have an existing partnership to develop Ask Sky News, an AI-powered conversational search tool.

They’ve now expanded the tie-up to build a new app and website that puts video “at the heart of the offering, showcasing more original reporting and giving audiences more personalised ways to discover and follow the stories that matter to them.”

Sky describes the new deal as a “significant step forward” in its five-year plan to turn Sky News into a “premium, video-first news organisation built for the digital future”.

Working closely with Sky’s product and technology teams, Arc XP will provide its media platform, backed by AWS, to underpin the new platforms, including tools for mobile apps, video and personalisation.

The technology will give Sky News greater flexibility to innovate, develop new products and support the next phase of its digital transformation.

David Rhodes, Sky News Executive Chairman, said: “Today’s partnership will give audiences even more reasons to come directly to Sky News for a best-in-class, video-first experience.

“It’s a step change that will deliver more personalisation and better commercial outcomes—and deliver them by the end of next year. We’re so pleased to be on this journey together with the people at ArcXP and their partners across the news industry.”

Matt Monahan, Arc XP President, said: “More people now find news through AI summaries and search results instead of going to the newsroom that did the reporting. Arc XP helps newsrooms win those audiences back, keep them, and grow revenue.

“With Sky News, we’re building a video-led, personalised app and website that brings audiences straight to Sky’s journalism, with Ask Sky News answering their questions from Sky’s own reporting.

“At Arc XP and The Washington Post, we’re proud to help newsrooms like Sky’s get their critical journalism to more people.”