TNT Sports and 5 sign new deal with Cricket Australia

TNT Sports will bring UK audiences exclusive live coverage of the England cricket team’s tour of Australia this winter plus March’s 150th Anniversary Test Match between the sport’s oldest adversaries.

Additionally, free to air broadcaster 5 will show exclusive highlights packages on its main channel and streaming service following each fixture of England’s limited-overs tour.

5 is part of David Ellison’s Skydance media giant which is also joint owner – alongside BT – of TNT Sports UK.

TNT Sports will also broadcast New Zealand’s four-Test series in Australia this coming December and January and live coverage of the three-match One Day International series between Australia’s women and their New Zealand counterparts from across the Tasman Sea in March.

The channels’ coverage of the fixtures follows a new deal with Cricket Australia.



England Men in Australia

13 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 1st One Day International, Perth Stadium, Perth

15 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 2nd One Day International, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

18 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 3rd One Day International, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

21 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 1st T20I, MCG, Melbourne

24 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 2nd T20I, Gold Coast Stadium, Carrara

27 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 3rd T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

29 November 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 4th T20I, SCG, Sydney

2 December 2026 – Australia Men vs England, 5th T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra

New Zealand Men in Australia

9-13 December 2026 – Australia Men vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth

17-21 December 2026 – Australia Men vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

25-30 December 2026 – Australia Men vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, MCG, Melbourne

3-8 January 2027 – Australia Men vs New Zealand, 4th Test, SCG, Sydney

New Zealand Women in Australia

6 March 2027 – Australia Women vs New Zealand, 1st One Day International, Manuka Oval, Canberra

8 March 2027 – Australia Women vs New Zealand, 2nd One Day International, Junction Oval, Melbourne

9 March 2027 – Australia Women vs New Zealand, 3rd One Day International, Junction Oval, Melbourne

150th Anniversary Test Match