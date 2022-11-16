National Theatre Live brings David Tennant in C.P. Taylor’s Good to cinemas worldwide

David Tennant’s latest West End play, Good, is to be broadcast to cinemas worldwide as part of the National Theatre Live programme.

Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C. P. Taylor’s timely tale in this production from Fictionhouse and Playful Productions which also stars Elliot Levey (Cabaret) and Sharon Small (The Bay).

Professor John Halder thinks he is a ‘good’ man. But ‘good’ men must adapt to survive. As the world faces a World War, Halder finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

On behalf of Fictionhouse, Producer Kate Horton said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with NT Live to make our production of Good available across the UK and worldwide.

“C.P. Taylor’s play is a powerful and timely message, and this broadcast will allow audiences to connect with the play, Dominic Cooke’s extraordinary production and David Tennant’s brilliant lead performance long beyond our run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.”

Good will be available in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from Thursday 20 April and around the globe from Thursday 15 June, with tickets now available with National Theatre Live.

The production runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 24 December. Tickets available via returns, visit goodtheplay.com for availability.