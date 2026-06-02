Netflix highlights book adaptations with new homepage hub

Netflix is introducing a new ‘Watch Your Favorite Books’ hub to its homepage, making it easier for subscribers to find big and small screen adaptations of popular novels.

The new feature has been been built by Netflix’s team of curators and groups adaptations into nine distinct reader types including ‘You’re into Immersive World-Building’, ‘You’re a Nonfiction Fanatic’ and ‘You’re a History and Period Piece Buff’.

Mansi Patel, Netflix’s Senior Director of Product Merchandising, said: “We’ve seen a real passion from fans around Netflix’s library of book adaptations.

“Our team looked to celebrate that fandom by creating a destination on Netflix for enthusiasts to explore their favorites and find more stories they’ll love.”