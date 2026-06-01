Openreach announces Full Fibre offers for ISPs in competitive areas

Openreach has revealed three broadband offers it says will help the firms which sell its services to end users to “compete more effectively in an increasingly competitive market” while also encouraging take-up of Full Fibre services across the UK.



The offers are intended to give communications providers more flexibility to compete for customers, particularly in areas where competition is strongest, and support upgrades from older, less reliable copper connections.

Frontbook ARPU cap and 2.5G ONT Box Swap offer

From 1st July 2026 Openreach will put a ceiling on what a communications provider (CP) pays, on average, for eligible new and upgraded fibre lines.

If the CP pushes the average revenue on new and upgraded lines above £19.32 a month, their effective charge will be capped at that level. The £90 fee to swap to a 2.5G ONT will also be removed for upgrades to speeds of 1.8Gbps.

Incremental New to Openreach customer offer

From 1st October 2026, Openreach will offer CPs extra discounts on new to Openreach FTTP customer connections that go above their baseline volume levels. There are three tiers which increase the incentives, with longer discounts for stronger performance at higher tiers.

Incremental New to Openreach customer offer in VMO2 areas

From 1st October 2026, in addition to the national Incremental New to Openreach customer offer, Openreach will give providers an extra £50 rebate for winning incremental new FTTP customers in areas where it competes with Virgin Media O2.

The offer only applies to customer wins above baseline levels, so it’s designed to drive genuinely incremental new end customer wins.

James Lowther, Managing Director for Commercial, said: “The broadband market has changed fundamentally and competition is now stronger than ever.

“At the same time, we’ve built a nationwide Full Fibre network more efficiently than others, so these offers are about sharing that with customers and making upgrades more attractive – at a time when many households are watching every bill.

“We believe competition should deliver real value and benefits for customers, and that’s exactly what these offers are designed to support.”