Former Channel 5, Sky and ITV Exec to Chair Arts Council England

Former television executive Dawn Airey CBE has been appointed as Chair of Arts Council England and will take up her new post on August 1st.

The body is responsible for championing, developing and investing in artistic and cultural experiences across England, with its investments funded by both government and National Lottery funds.

Across her 30 year career, Airey’s held senior roles across major broadcasters including at Channel 5 where she served as both the inaugural Director of Programmes and Chief Executive at Channel 5, and Sky where she held the position of Managing Director of Channels and Services.

She also served as Managing Director of Global Content at ITV, Senior Vice President at Yahoo! for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Chief Executive of Getty Images and Chief Executive of Getty Images.

Current roles include serving as Chairs of the National Youth Theatre, the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship board, plus as Deputy Chair of the Channel 4 board.

A Vice President and Fellow of the Royal Television Society, and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Airey will succeed current Sir Nicholas Serota as Arts Council England Chair.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I am thrilled to announce Dawn Airey as the incoming chair of Arts Council England.

“She will take the helm at this incredibly important time, as this Government seeks to unlock access to exceptional arts for everyone, everywhere.

“Dawn brings more than just a wide range of experience across broadcasting, theatre and the wider arts – she brings a passion for what the arts can do for this country and all the people in it.

“I have no doubt that she will insist on pressing ahead with long overdue action to put people back at the centre of their own national story.”

Airey said: “The importance of the Arts Council in championing art and culture has never been more needed because the sector has never been more vital to our nation.

“In a world where Al, technology and automation are increasingly dominant, human connection, experience, imagination and creativity are the things that bring us together. They are the quintessential elements of a creative life and of a life well lived.

“The Arts Council has a clear new mandate, informed by the recent Independent Review – to do more to support, nurture and protect the arts, and to do so transparently, with speed and with a fairer distribution of spend.”