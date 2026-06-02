Withings unveils £230 body scanning smart scale

Smart scales brand Withings has announced a new at-home body composition model capable of delivering 6-zone segmental analysis via a retractable handle.

The Withings BodyFit is billed as “giving athletes, fitness-focused consumers, and those who are trying to lose weight the physiological precision previously reserved for clinical settings”.

Additionally, the brand says it delivers 40+ data points in 10 seconds and provides “precise, actionable insights to ensure weight loss targets fat while actively protecting crucial muscle mass.”

Withings BodyFit will be available from July 1st through withings.com, Amazon, and selected retailers such as Boots, Currys, John Lewis, and Argos with an RRP of £229.95.