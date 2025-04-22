New clip released from Ocean With David Attenborough

A 2-minute clip has been released from Ocean With David Attenborough, the legendary broadcaster’s new film exploring how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.

Produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, the film is being released on May 8th as a ‘Global Cinema Event’, allowing audiences worldwide to come together and experience Attenborough’s untold story of the ocean.

The release coincides with Sir David’s 99th birthday and is also timed ahead of World Ocean Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

In the special, which will also stream on Disney+ later in the year, Sir David shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.

Yet the story is one of optimism, with Attenborough pointing to inspirational stories from around the world to deliver his greatest message: the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

Altitude are releasing the film in the UK & Ireland and have partnered with Piece of Magic Entertainment to release it in the rest of the world, including in Australia, New Zealand, France, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland and South Africa.