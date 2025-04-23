BBC One’s Casualty is latest show put out to competitive tender

Image credit: BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP

Production of Casualty, BBC One’s flagship medical drama, is being put out to competitive tender.

Currently produced by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s own production and commercial business, the series first debuted in 1986 and continues to be a strong ratings performer for the channel.

Many of the BBC’s new shows and formats are commissioned and sourced from external suppliers and producers.

Under the BBC’s Charter – the agreement under which it operates – it is also required to open up the production of existing BBC-owned series and formats to competitive tender.

The BBC stresses that it will continue to show and retain all rights for the programme which will continue to be filmed in Cardiff.

David Pembrey, Chief Operating Officer, BBC Content, said: “The award-winning Casualty is a hugely important continuing drama which has been on our screens since 1986.

“We are opening it to competition as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the very best value for audiences.”