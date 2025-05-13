Ocean With David Attenborough sets UK and Irish box office record

Sir David Attenborough has proven a box office hit after his new feature-length documentary took more than £570,000 at the UK & Irish box office – the highest grossing opening on record for a nature documentary and the highest documentary opening of this decade.

Ocean With David Attenborough sees the legendary broadcaster discuss how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery and explain why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing

Produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, the film was released last week in 580 cinemas in UK & Ireland with audiences around the world also able to watch at their local cinema chains.

The release was timed to coincide with Sir David’s 99th birthday, along with World Ocean Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

UK distributors Altitude commented: “The team at Altitude are incredibly proud of the UK & Irish box office success of Ocean With David Attenborough. The response to the film demonstrates the huge amount of admiration for David’s work across the generations, and the power of cinema to inspire and bring about change.

“He and his longtime filmmaking collaborators at Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios have made a film that reminds us of his unique ability to share the wonders and beauty of our planet whilst reinforcing our collective responsibility in protecting it for the future.”

