Ocean With David Attenborough – new ‘scuba diving’ clip released

An additional clip has been released from Ocean With David Attenborough, a new film in which the legendary broadcaster discusses how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.

Produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, the film will be in cinemas around the world next week (May 8th), allowing audiences to come together and experience Attenborough’s untold story of the ocean.

The release is timed to coincide with Sir David’s 99th birthday, along with World Ocean Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

In the special, which is set to stream on Disney+ later in the year, Sir David shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.

Yet the story is one of optimism, with Attenborough pointing to inspirational stories from around the world to deliver his greatest message: the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.

The film is being released in the UK & Ireland by Altitude who have also partnered with Piece of Magic Entertainment to bring it to audiences around the world, including in Australia, New Zealand, France, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland and South Africa.

Tickets are on sale now – visit OceanFilm.net to find your local cinema and showtimes.