Disney+ is running a £1.99 per month deal

FX’s Alien: Earth – Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Kit Young as Tootles, Erana James as Curly, Lily Newmark as Nibs. CR: FX

Disney+ is running a new limited-time promotion, offering its ‘Standard with Ads’ plan for £1.99 per month for four months – a total saving of £12.00 compared to the regular monthly price.

Available until June 30th, the offer is available to all new and eligible returning subscribers.

Viewers who sign up for the deal can enjoy some of the service’s biggest upcoming additions including Alien: Earth (August 13), Marvel Television’s Ironheart (June 25), and season 4 of The Bear (June 26) while saving money.

They can also catch up on the acclaimed second season of Star Wars series Andor plus conspiracy thriller Paradise and Rivals, the hit British drama based on Jilly Cooper’s novels, both of which have been renewed for second seasons.

After the four discounted months, Disney+ Standard with Ads will auto-renew at the then-current monthly retail price until cancelled.