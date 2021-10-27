Freeview has announced that its on-demand platform Freeview Play is now active in over 10 million homes, with total sales of over 14 million devices.

Launched in 2015, the subscription-free platform combines over the air channels with 10 on demand players including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, and My5 and comes built into the majority of new TVs plus set top boxes from Manhattan and Humax.

Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director at Freeview Play, commented: “Our incredible growth over the past few years reflects the incredible content we have available.

“There has never been more choice in subscription based streaming platforms, and yet it’s clear that Freeview still offers something unique for viewers. Freeview Play gives viewers the flexibility to get the most out of both worlds, all at no extra cost.”