Freely TVs from Bush now available at Argos

Freely – the new broadband TV service from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – is now available on a second brand of TV.

The service launched on TVs from Hisense in April but is now also available on new models from Bush – the electronics brand owned by retailer Argos.

The subscription-free service delivers live channels over broadband, with no need for a dish or aerial, alongside catch-up content from the broadcasters’ respective on-demand apps.

Users can browse channels via a familiar programme guide, search for catch-up shows, and browse a curated list of recommended live and on demand content simply by pressing a Freely button on their remote.

Freely is a potential replacement for Freeview should any future government take the decision to close the existing terrestrial TV network to free up the radio spectrum it uses for other purposes.

Development is being overseen by Everyone TV, a company jointly owned by the four broadcasters which also owns Freesat and is responsible for all technical aspects of Freeview.