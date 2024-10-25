Prime Video sets January 2025 return date for The Rig

It’s been revealed that The Rig, Amazon’s thriller starring Iain Glen and Martin Compston, will return to Prime Video in January 2025.

The show’s first season debuted in January ’23 and saw a remote oil rig located off the coast of Scotland come under attack from a mysterious supernatural force. It was recommissioned for a second run the following month.

In series two the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo have been airlifted to a secret facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle, where they must contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans.

Returning alongside Glen and Compston are Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola, and Stuart McQuarrie.

They’re joined by Ross Anderson, Phil McKee, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Johannes Roaldsen Fürst and Alice Krige.

The series is produced by Wild Mercury Productions (part of Banijay UK), written by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and Alex Holmes (The Letter for the King).

The executive producers are Derek Wax, David Macpherson, and John Strickland. The series producer is Suzanne Reid, and the co-producer is Matt Brown.