Live UK Tour de France coverage to be exclusive to WBD from 2026

Live UK coverage of the Tour de France will be exclusively available on channels and platforms owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) from 2026, ending an arrangement in which they’re currently shared with free to air broadcaster ITV.

The broadcaster has signed an extended broadcast deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and UNIPUBLIC properties which WBD says “cements its position as the Home of Cycling and guarantees broad access for millions of viewers across Europe.”

In addition to changes in the UK, the new deal means the Tour de France Femmes now exclusive to WBD in Norway and Ireland, alongside coverage for viewers in every market in Europe.

Likewise, WBD has added exclusive coverage of La Vuelta a España in Norway and the Netherlands for the men’s and women’s races.

The package of rights also includes many of the men’s and women’s editions of Classics such as Paris-Roubaix, Liège–Bastogne–Liège and La Flèche Wallonne as well as illustrious stage races Paris-Nice, Critérium du Dauphiné and Volta a Catalunya.

From 2026, these rights will be exclusive in the UK.

Trojan Paillot, SVP, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication at WBD Sports Europe, said: “For many years, we have been trusted to act as the custodian for cycling and have worked tirelessly to maximise the opportunities fans have to engage with their favourite sport.

“Our commitment to cycling has seen us invest in the most comprehensive live rights portfolio, which includes every men’s and women’s Grand Tour race, and we’re delighted to now extend our relationship with our partners at ASO and EBU to take us into a fifth decade of covering the world’s greatest races including the Tour de France.”



From 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery has the exclusive rights to show the following races across Europe (excluding Russia for all races and France for all races apart from those taking place in Spain) with the exception of the non-exclusive territories below:

Tour de France: Belgium, Czechia, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Germany (*)

Belgium, Czechia, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Germany (*) La Vuelta a España: Spain, Belgium, Denmark

Spain, Belgium, Denmark Paris-Roubaix: Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany (*)

Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany (*) Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany (*)

Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany (*) Flèche Wallone: Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany

Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany Paris-Nice: Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany (*)

Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany (*) Critérium du Dauphiné: Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany (*)

Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany (*) Eschborn-Frankfurt: Belgium, Denmark, Germany

Belgium, Denmark, Germany Paris-Tours: Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany

Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany Bemer Cyclassics: Germany, Denmark, Belgium

Germany, Denmark, Belgium Tro Bro Leon: Belgium, Denmark

Belgium, Denmark Volta Catalunya: Spain, Belgium, Denmark

Spain, Belgium, Denmark Classica San Sebastian: Spain, Belgium, Denmark

Spain, Belgium, Denmark Tour de France Femmes: Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Germany (*)

Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Germany (*) Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany (*)

Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany (*) Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes: Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany (*)

Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany (*) Flèche Wallone Femmes: Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany (*)

Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany (*) Vuelta Femenina: Spain, Belgium, Denmark

(*subject to potential ASO sublicence in Germany)



