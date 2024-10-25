EE offering new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gaming bundles

Image: © 2024 Activision Publishing, Inc.

EE has announced a new range of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gaming bundles, featuring a choice of Xbox or Playstation 5 Slim consoles, which are available from today to coincide with the game’s launch.

The bundles are part of the network’s previously stated ambition to become the UK’s number one destination for gaming.

PlayStation 5 Slim Bundles

PlayStation5 Slim and physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cross-Gen Edition): £10 upfront, with a monthly cost of £48 per month for 11-months

PlayStation5 Slim and physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cross-Gen Edition): £10 upfront, with a monthly cost of £30 per month for 24-months and comes with: (Save £345). This bundle also includes EE Gamer and Video Data Pass and a 2-year PlayStationPlus Premium subscription

Xbox Bundles

Xbox Series X and physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cross-Gen Edition): £15 upfront, with a monthly cost of £48 per month for 11-months

Xbox Series S 1TB Digital Edition and digital edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate): £10 upfront, with a monthly cost of £21 per month for 24 months (Save £380)

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate): £10 upfront, with a monthly cost of £29 per month for 24 months (Save £559)

All Xbox bundles also come with a £70 Game Card voucher enabling customers to upgrade their Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Edition to Vault Edition.

All EE customers and those who purchase the new gaming bundles will have access to bonus in-game items, including the Hella Chill operator skin, 90s Chic calling card, Coin Operated weapon charm and Arcade Avenger emblem.

The bonus in-game items will also be available to customers who buy the Cross-Gen physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a standalone product via the EE Store.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming EE, commented: “As we continue our partnership with Call of Duty, we’re excited to announce new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 bundles which offer unique gaming experiences and bonus in-game content.

“The new bundles are just another example of how we’re delivering great value to fans, enhancing gameplay with compelling experiences through our partnerships – all as part of our ambition to become the UK’s number one destination for gaming.”