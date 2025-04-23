Prime Video’s Heads of State gets new trailer

by

Staff

Idris Elba and John Cena star in this trailer for Heads of State, a new action-comedy coming to Prime Video on July 2nd. 

Synopsis:

UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ “special relationship.” 

But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. 

Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. 

The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles and is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

