Xbox cloud gaming now live on LG smart TVs

LG smart TV owners in 25 countries can now play their favourite Xbox titles with no need for a separate console.

As previously announced in January, the firm has partnered with Microsoft to bring the Xbox cloud gaming app and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience to its latest smart TVs.

The app is available from this week on LG TVs and select smart monitors running the latest webOS 24 and newer versions, and will soon be available on StanbyME screens.

It can be found in the TV’s Gaming Portal which brings together cloud gaming apps, webOS app games, recently played titles, the top 10 most popular games, and editor’s picks.