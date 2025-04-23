5 to air 23 FIFA Club World Cup matches

Broadcaster 5 – previously Channel 5 – will bring football fans live coverage of 23 matches from this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup after striking a deal with sports streamer DAZN.

DAZN will be making the entire 63 game contest available for free to audiences around the world, including in the UK, and 5 is sub-licensing coverage of 15 group stage matches, four round-of-16 matches, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final itself.

The matches will be broadcast on the main 5 channel and the 5 streaming service, with some matches shown on 5USA and 5ACTION.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 takes place from June 14th to July 13th in the United States and brings together 32 of the most successful club sides from 20 countries and each of the six international football confederations.

Clubs competing in the tournament include Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

5 is owned by Paramount and the agreement with DAZN was brokered by Lee Sears, Paramount’s President of International Ad Sales.

Sears said: “We’re delighted to be able to have agreed this fantastic partnership with DAZN to expand free-to-air coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup, live on 5.

“It’s going to be one of the sporting events of the summer with most of the matches played in the evening peak time and 32 of the world’s biggest clubs involved.

“We have a growing line up of live sport on 5 and, thanks to our innovative and agile approach to partnership, we’re ambitious about offering our viewers and our advertisers even more in the months to come.”

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN said: “We are pleased to be partnering with 5 to increase awareness of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Kingdom and bring the competition to as many fans as possible across 5 and DAZN.

“The FIFA Club World Cup will bring unparalleled engagement opportunities and in expanding our partner network with 5, we look forward to bringing the tournament to the widest possible audience.”