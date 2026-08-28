Raiders of the Lost Ark is getting a 45th anniversary cinema re-release

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s franchise-spawning Raiders of the Lost Ark is heading back to cinemas next month for a special week-long run marking its 45th anniversary.

Introducing audiences to the now legendary hero Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), the film became an iconic part of 80s cinema and spawned four sequels and a TV prequel series, plus a host of PC and console games, comics and novels.

In his first screen adventure, Indy finds himself fighting to prevent the forces of Nazi Germany from securing the Ark of the Covenant and harnessing its mysterious powers.

Ford is joined by Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, and Alfred Molina for an adventure which also features one of John Williams’ most famous and celebrated movie scores.

Raiders of the Lost will be in cinemas from September 11-17th and will be available to see in 4DX, as well as in 4K and IMAX.

